Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mahadayi water project to Hubballi-Dharwad hits hurdle again as environment panel flags rehab, wildlife concerns

The committee, which met recently, noted that the forest sought by the government was just 29 metres from the boundary of the eco-sensitive zone of the Bhimgad Wildlife Sanctuary.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 23:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 23:55 IST
Karnataka NewsMahadayi projectHubballi-DharwadWater project

Follow us on :

Follow Us