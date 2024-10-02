Mahisha are rulers and deserve to be worshipped, says researcher

<p>Mangaluru: 'Mahisha cult' is a living cult in west coast of South India and the only temple of Mahisha in the country is located in Barakuru (capital seat of Alupas of South Canara and Vijayanagar Empire) in Udupi district, said researcher Prof T Murugeshi.</p><p>"The misinterpretation of word Mahisha has led to controversies," stressed Prof Murugeshi who had retired as Associate professor in Ancient History and Archaeology, MSRS collage, Shirva. </p>.Chamundi Hill closed to tourists, visitors on Sunday over Mahisha Dasara row.<p>According to the puranas, the goddess is said to have killed Mahisha--a demon. "For vedic people Mahishas are demons because they tried to check infiltration of vedic people into the south," added Murugeshi.</p><p>The word Mahisha was misinterpreted as “buffalo”. "Alupa inscriptions dating back to eight and ninth century had revealed that Kings bore the title as `mygesha' (Mahige+Esha)--meaning lord of the earth or emperor. "Interestingly Mahishi means the queen. Mysore/Mysuru simply means the land ruled by Mahish’s. Mahishamandala means the kingdom ruled by Mahish’s," he emphasised.</p><p>A branch of Buddhist called Mahishasaka’s/Mahishaka, was very active in Banavasi mandala in the early centuries of this era. Another researcher Dr M S Krishna Murthy while being involved in excavation project in Talakadu had discovered a small bronze die having the symbol of `vajra' on its face. The die dated back to first or second centuries, he said.</p><p>"According to him, Talakadu was the head quarter of Mahisha Mandala," he said. </p><p>The sculpture of Mahisha temple at Barakuru in Udupi district is very interesting. It has a bull head and human body and worshiped as fertility god. </p><p>"This temple provides us strong proof that this cult is not a myth but a truth. Thus Mahisha’s are rulers who fought against infiltration of vedic people. During the process they had died fighting heroically and thus deserve to be worshiped," he added.</p>