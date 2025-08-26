<p>Hanur : The carcass of a 25-year-old male elephant was found at Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Tiger Reserve, in Hanur taluk, Chamarajanagar district, on Tuesday.</p><p>The forest team on patrol found the carcass and alerted the higher officers. </p>.Weight of second batch of 5 Dasara elephants checked, 'Sugreeva' weighs the highest.<p>The officials suspected that the elephant might have died around 10 days ago, in a fight with another jumbo.</p><p>Veterinarians conducted the post mortem and have collected the samples and viscera and sent it to the lab for testing.</p>