<p>Belagavi: Three-time Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal predicted on Wednesday that the November revolution will take place and AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge would become the chief minister.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, Yatnal said, "The race for chief minister's post has begun in the Congress. Many aspirants, including Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, have started lobbying for the post. But none of the leaders who are aspiring for the post will be appointed. However, Mallikarjun Kharge will emerge as dark horse."</p>.<p>"According to the information I have from the top Congress source Mallikarjun Kharge will replace Siddaramaiah as chief minister. Once his (Kharge) name comes up, DyCM D K Shivakumar, Satish Jarkiholi and others will stay out of the race," Yatnal said.</p>.<p>Yatnal, who was expelled from the BJP for six years on charges of repeated violations of party discipline, said that he would campaign for the saffron party for the upcoming Assembly elections in Goa.</p><p class="CrossHead">'Will form JCB party'</p>.<p>Replying to a query on his probable return to the BJP, Yatnal said he would establish a JCB (Janata Dal (S), Congress, BJP) party if the BJP high command continued B Y Vijayendra as state unit chief..</p>.<p>"I will bring disgruntled leaders from all parties to the JCB fold and ensure their win," he said.</p>