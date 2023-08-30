Man arrested on charges of stalking, voyeurism in Mangaluru

The Bantwal town police arrested a man accused of stalking and voyeurism on Tuesday.
According to police, the arrested youth was identified as Jagadish Acharya (32). The man was remanded to judicial custody after being produced before the local court.
The police said a woman had filed a complaint accusing a man of placing a mobile phone in the bathroom while she was having a bath on Monday night.
The woman had noticed the mobile phone and raised an alarm prompting the stalker to flee from the place. Though the complainant along with her family members and neighbours launched a search, they could not trace the stalker.
A case was registered under Sections 354 (D) (stalking) and 354 (C) (voyeurism) of IPC.