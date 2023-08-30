Home
Homeindiakarnataka

Man arrested on charges of stalking, voyeurism in Mangaluru

The police said a woman had filed a complaint accusing a man of placing a mobile phone in the bathroom while she was having a bath on Monday night.
Last Updated 29 August 2023, 19:48 IST

Follow Us

The Bantwal town police arrested a man accused of stalking and voyeurism on Tuesday.

According to police, the arrested youth was identified as Jagadish Acharya (32). The man was remanded to judicial custody after being produced before the local court.

The police said a woman had filed a complaint accusing a man of placing a mobile phone in the bathroom while she was having a bath on Monday night.

The woman had noticed the mobile phone and raised an alarm prompting the stalker to flee from the place. Though the complainant along with her family members and neighbours launched a search, they could not trace the stalker.

A case was registered under Sections 354 (D) (stalking) and 354 (C) (voyeurism) of IPC.

(Published 29 August 2023, 19:48 IST)
KarnatakaCrimeMangaluruStalking

Follow us on

Follow

