Homeworld

News in Pics | May 15, 2024: Best photos from around the world

DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 00:07 IST
Manchester City's Rodri in action with Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison

Credit: Reuters Photo

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken performs "Rockin' in the Free World" with members of The 1999 band at the Barman Dictat bar as he visits Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 14.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Meryl Streep poses on the red carpet during arrivals for the opening ceremony and the screening the film "Le deuxieme acte" (The Second Act) Out of competition at the 77th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Credit: Reuters Photo

A man wearing a Maga hat who said TikTok should be banned, speaks to TikTok creators before they hold a news conference in support of TikTok, at the House Triangle at the United States Capitol in Washington.

Credit: Reuters Photo

Kenyan security officers stand guard during the search and rescue operations on the rubble of a residential flat built on riparian land, that collapsed while undergoing demolition in Nairobi

Credit: Reuters Photo

