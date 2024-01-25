JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man drowns sister for loving Muslim boy; kills mom for trying to come to her aid

The accused Nithin, a high school dropout working as a daily wager, took his mother and sister on a mobike on the pretext of seeing an ailing relative on Tuesday evening.
Last Updated 24 January 2024, 23:29 IST

Follow Us

Mysuru: A 22-year-old man pushed his sister into a lake at Marur village of Hunsur taluk on Tuesday night for reportedly being in a relationship with a Muslim boy and then pushed his mother, too, into the lake when she came to her daughter’s rescue, killing both of them.

The bodies of Anitha (40) and her daughter Dhanushri (19), a B.Com student at a college in Hunsur, were retrieved on Wednesday morning.

According to a complaint by Anitha’s husband Sathish, a farmer of Hirikyathanahalli, the suspect Nithin, a high school dropout working as a daily wager, took his mother and sister on a mobike on the pretext of seeing an ailing relative on Tuesday evening.

He stopped the vehicle near the lake at Marur and pushed his sister into it. When Dhanushri tried to save herself, he pushed her back into the lake.

When his mother tried to save Dhanushri, he pushed her also into the lake. Nithin then went home and told his father about the incident and took him to the crime scene around 10 pm, the police said. 

Sathish said Dhanushri was in love with a Muslim boy but had assured her parents she would call off the relationship on the family’s advice. 

Nithin thought they had ended their relationship but after learning that they stayed in touch over phone, her took her and his mother to the lake and drowned them, Hunsur sub-division DySP Gopal Krishna DySP said.

Nithin was asked to stay away from home as he fought with his sister over the issue frequently. 

Nithin has been arrested. The bodies will be handed over to the relatives after post-mortem.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 24 January 2024, 23:29 IST)
MuslimsHindushunsur

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT