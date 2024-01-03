Man hurt in Kunigal car mishap: Hassan SP’s mother files murder attempt complaint against 9

Azeeza, the mother of Hassan district Superintendent of Police M S Mohammed Sujitha, has filed a case of attempt to murder against nine people of Bidanagere village in the taluk following a minor accident on Monday.
Police have arrested four people in this connection. Azeeza and a few others were on their way to Bengaluru via Kunigal in a car when the alleged accident occurred.
It is reported that the front mirror of the car brushed Kumar, who was standing by the road, at Bidanagere. He fell down and sustained injuries on the head. Village residents waylaid the car when the driver tried to speed away. A war of words broke out between the residents and Azeeza.
The umbrella held by an elderly person in the crowd reportedly hit Azeeza, resulting in scratches on her body. She took treatment at a hospital in Kunigal and proceeded to Bengaluru.
When the village residents came to the police station to file a counter complaint, they were made to wait from 3 pm to 10 pm, as the police officials had been to Bengaluru to get information from Azeeza.
In her complaint, Azeeza said, “It was some other vehicle that caused the accident, resulting in the man getting injured. We were passing by and stopped the car to enquire what had happened. But a group of 10 people surrounded the car, saying the accident was caused by our vehicle. They demanded money, assaulted some of those in the car and threatened to kill us.”
The police registered a case of attempt to murder against nine people, including Nagaraj and Kumar, under Section 307 of the IPC and other Sections.
In the counter complaint, the village residents said, “The rash and negligent driving of the car in which Azeeza and others were travelling resulted in the accident, injuring Kumar. When we waylaid the car, they abused us in Tamil and sped away.” They have demanded action against the occupants of the car.
Senior police officials spoke to Hassan SP Sujitha and requested her not to blow the case out of proportion.
Village residents expressed unhappiness with the police. They said those who caused the accident themselves filed a complaint to trouble innocent people.