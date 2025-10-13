<p>Hassan: A man from Javagal village in Arsikere taluk has lost Rs 1.50 crore in an online fraud.</p><p>Prasanna is the victim. He has an account at Bank of Baroda and was involved in share market trading for the last two to three years. </p> .Karnataka: Youth ends life after falling prey to online scam.<p>Prasanna received an advertisement on his WhatsApp about share trading. Interested in it, he clicked the link and even sent a message to the mentioned mobile number.</p> .<p>The person who contacted him promised a good profit in investing in the share market and convinced Prasanna to invest around Rs 1.50 crore. As there was no profit for the amount invested, Prasanna demanded that the man return the money, after deducting his commission amount. His repeated pleas turned futile.</p><p>Upon suspicion, he checked with others and found that he had been cheated. He has complained to the CEN police in this regard.</p>