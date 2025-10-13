Menu
Man loses Rs 1.50 crore in online fraud in Karnataka's Arsikere

Prasanna is the victim. He has an account at Bank of Baroda and was involved in share market trading for the last two to three years.
Last Updated : 13 October 2025, 18:22 IST
Published 13 October 2025, 18:22 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaOnline fraud

