<p>Udupi: A 49 year old resident of Yerlapadi village in Karkala was allegedly duped of Rs 1.74 lakh after clicking on a fraudulent APK file link sent to his mobile phone under the name “PM KISAN.”</p><p>According to the complaint filed by G Rajesh Acharya , he received a link to download an APK file claiming to be related to the PM Kisan scheme while he was at home. Upon opening the link, a small amount of Rs 1.30 and Rs 1.03 was initially deducted from his account. </p>.Digital scamsters use fake 'judge' to dupe retiree of Rs 33.7 lakh in Bengaluru.<p>Later, on October 31, larger amounts of Rs 24,990, Rs 50,000, and Rs 25,000 were withdrawn from the same account, totalling Rs 99,992. Subsequently, on November 2, an additional Rs 75,000 was debited from his another bank account. </p><p>In total, Rajesh Acharya lost Rs 1,74,992 due to the fraudulent link. The unidentified individual who sent the “PM KISAN” APK link allegedly gained unauthorised access to his bank details through the malicious application.</p><p>Following the complaint, a case has been registered at the Karkala Town Police Station under Section 66(D) of the Information Technology Act. </p>