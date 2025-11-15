Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Man poisons 8 of neighbour's family over enmity in Chikkaballapur

The houses of Maddireddy and Papireddy are situated adjacent to each other in the village.
Last Updated : 14 November 2025, 23:52 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 November 2025, 23:52 IST
Karnataka News

Follow us on :

Follow Us