<p>Bagepalli (Chikkaballapur District): Eight members of a family took seriously ill after consuming food laced with poison in Devareddypalli village of Bagepalli taluk on Thursday night. An old enmity between neighbours is said to be reason for the incident.</p>.<p>The houses of Maddireddy and Papireddy are situated adjacent to each other in the village.</p>.<p>The two families had quarreled over a drainage issue. Papireddy nourished grudge against his neighbour and instigated one Chowdareddy to mix poison in the sambar in Maddireddy's house.</p>.<p>Chowdareddy came to Maddireddy's house on the pretext of drinking water and laced sambar with poison. </p>.<p>Eight members of Maddireddy's family who consumed sambar took seriously ill. After first aid at government hospital in Bagepalli, they were shifted to district hospital on Chikkaballapur. </p>.<p>Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police Kushal Chowksi visited the village. He said action would be initiated against the culprits. Bagepalli police have registered a case.</p>.<p>Chowdareddy, who mixed poison in sambar, has been arrested. Additional police force has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure.</p>