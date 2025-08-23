Mandalis with new concepts, designs to welcome Ganesha

<p>Hubballi/DHNS: The Mahamandals in twin cities are all set to welcome Lord Ganapati with great enthusiasm and gaiety. The organisers have geared up to set up pendals in various parts of Hubballi city with novel concepts and models.</p><p>This year more than 600 public pandals are expected to be set up across the City. Some of them have been installing the Ganapati idols for the last five decades. These pandals used to attract devotees from neighbouring districts too.</p><p>The Mandalis hire artistes from Mumbai and West Bengal to decorate the pendals and carve the idols every year.</p><p>Soma pandals have been installing theme-based Ganapati idols, and most of these pandals would be arranging Prasada to the devotees till the day of idol immersion.</p><p>The organisers spend lakhs of rupees for the installation as well as decorations. They also issue entry tickets along with collecting donations for the celebrations. </p><p>Shri Ganeshotsava Mandali of Hirepet has been installing public Ganapati since 1974. It is known for its theme based Ganapati installations. They have earlier installed Pokran nuclear tests, Kalasa Banduri importance, demand for High Court Bench in Dharwad, and other social and region specific themes.</p><p><strong>Replica of Mahakumbh</strong></p><p>Its president Mallikarjun Shiraguppi said this time they are creating a replica of Prayagraj Mahakumbh Mela.</p><p>The Mandali also involves in social activities, and earlier donated money and food items during Kargil war, Odisha cyclone, Kodagu landslide, Gadag-Bagalkot floods and more.</p><p>Sri Ganeshotsava Mandali of Station Road has been installing Ganapati for the last 49 years and this time it is creating a 10-minute Mylara Lingeshwara show. Its committee member Shrinivas Bochageri said the Mandali is picturising mythological scenes this time.</p><p>The Mandali is known for celebrating the festival without bursting crackers and using DJ system. Folk artistes will be performing during the processions, he explained.</p><p>Shri Varasiddhi Vinayak Mandal of Sheelavantar Oni is presenting the Ayyappa Swami theme, Ganeshotsava Mandali of Shimpi Galli is installing the Ganesha with ‘Operation Sindoor’ theme.</p><p>Durgadbail Ganeshotsava Mandali will be portraying Pandharpur temple theme with a show.</p><p><strong>Tall Ganapaties</strong></p><p>Hubballi Ka Raja of Dajibanpet and Hubballi Cha Maharaja of Marathagalli known for their tallest Ganapati idols.</p><p>Even New Myadar Oni Mandali also installs more than 20 ft Ganapati, and Babasan Galli Gajanan Yuvaka Mandali will be installing 18 ft Ganapati idol, prepared and brought from Bengaluru.</p><p>Rich Ganapaties</p><p>Shri Ganeshotsav Mandal of Saraf Katti will install 121 kg silver Ganapathi idol, Shri Varasiddhi Vinayak Mandali of Sheelavantar Oni will install the Ganapati idol decorated with 1.25 kg gold and 50 kg silver ornaments.</p><p>Shimpi Galli Ganeshotsav Samiti will also install silver<br>Ganapati. These are considered to be the rich Ganapathis in the city.</p>