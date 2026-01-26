<p>Malavalli, Mandya district: A youth met a watery grave, when he went for a swim in River Cauvery, at Muthathi, near Halagur, in Malavalli taluk, Mandya district, on Sunday.</p><p>H D Tejas (22), son of Deepak, a resident of Heggadahalli village, Arkalgud taluk, Hassan district, is the deceased.</p><p>Tejas was working for a private company at Hegganahalli Cross, in Bengaluru. On Sunday, he, along with 11 of his friends went for a trip to Muthathi Anjaneya Swamy temple, in a tempo traveller vehicle.</p>.Centre sanctions Rs 14 crore to build multi-purpose sports facility at Karnataka's Mandya.<p>When they went for a swim in the river, Tejas was dragged into the river due to the force and got washed away. Fire and Emergency Services personnel were pressed into service. </p><p>Along with the expert swimmers and the body was retrieved on Monday morning.</p><p>Halagur police have registered a case.</p>