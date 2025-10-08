<p>Bengaluru: The executive committee of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat (KSP) has unanimously decided to seek a Lokayukta investigation into funds that were provided for the conduct of the 87th All India Kannada Sahitya Sammelana held in Mandya last year.</p>.<p>In a statement, the KSP said that Rs 30 crore was released to the Mandya district administration. Of this, only Rs 2.5 crore was given to KSP. The remaining funds were utilised by the district administration.</p>.<p>"There are allegations that money was misused for procurement of materials, food, housing, stage and so on, all of which come under the purview of the district administration. Despite knowing this, people with vested interests are hurling allegations at the KSP," it said.</p>.<p>The KSP maintained that its finances were transparent. "An audit will be carried out by the state accounts department," it added.</p>