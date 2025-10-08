Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Mandya liftest funds: KSP to seek Lokayukta probe

In a statement, the KSP said that Rs 30 crore was released to the Mandya district administration. Of this, only Rs 2.5 crore was given to KSP. The remaining funds were utilised by the district administration.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 00:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 00:32 IST
MandyaLokayukta

Follow us on :

Follow Us