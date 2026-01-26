<p>Mandya: The members of Raitha Sangha, SDMC association and various organisations staged a protest with national flag on one hand and a black flag on the other, condemning the move of the state government to merge around 40,000 government schools, on the Republic Day, in Mandya, on Monday.</p><p>The protesters gathered near the Jayachamaraja Circle in Mandya city in the morning. They raised slogans against the Congress government. From there, they resorted to move towards the venue and display black flags, where District incharge Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy was participating in the R-Day programme. </p><p>But the police personnel deployed for security purposes stopped and took them into custody. They were taken to the parade grounds in police vehicles. Later, they were released in the evening.</p>.Centre sanctions Rs 14 crore to build multi-purpose sports facility at Karnataka's Mandya.<p>Raitha Sangha district unit president Induvalu Chandrashekar said, the government is hatching a conspiracy to to permanently close the government schools by merging the government schools in the pretext of opening KPS-magnet schools, across the state. </p><p>The government primary schools from LKG to Fifth standard should provide CBSE education in two languages along with basic facilities, they demanded.</p><p>Shivalli Chandrashekar, Keelaghatta Nanjundappa, Prakash, Prabhulinga, Santoshgowda, Mahendra, Anilkumar, M B Nagannagowda, H D Jayaram participated in the protest.</p>