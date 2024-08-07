Mangalore university academic council approves syllabus under SEP

Mangaluru: With the classes for first year undergraduate programmes set to begin from August 12, the academic council of Mangalore University approved the syllabus for UG programmes in science, arts and commerce streams as per the State Education Policy (SEP) for the academic year 2024-25

The syllabus was prepared as per the directions of the state Education Policy Commission by the Board of Studies (BoS), adhering to the framework mandated by the SEP. The syllabus is updated with the recent development in the subjects, said Vice Chancellor Prof P L Dharma while chairing the meeting.

He said, “Teachers had more freedom while setting the syllabus and have succeeded in coming out with a good syllabus by including all major changes in their respective field.”

The syllabus for the first and second semester of 11 BSc programmes and 16 BSc courses were approved.

Similarly, the syllabus in commerce stream for 11 UG programmes, including B Com, B Com (office management and secretarial practice, B Com (tax procedure and practice), B Com (Computer Applications), BBA, BBA Logistics. The syllabus for the two programmes and 27 core courses under Arts stream were also approved.

Meeting soon

The VC said under commerce stream, the syllabus for the first semester was only approved. In the previous years, the commerce syllabus had a paper on economics, which was taught by the economics teachers. However, under the revised commerce stream syllabus, economics paper was dropped which had received strong opposition from economics teachers. MLAs who are also members of the Academic Council had appealed to the VC to solve the issue.

The VC said that a balanced decision needs to be taken and said that a joint meeting of BoS Chairman of Commerce and Economics will be convened shortly to take an amicable decision.

The council also approved guidelines for the conduct of the BEd programme. Dr Jerald Santhosh D'Souza, Chairman of Board of Studies in Education said that there were no set of guidelines for the BEd programmes in the valuation and revaluation of answer scripts. With the draft guidelines, the BEd students will also get an opportunity for applying for revaluation, personal seeing of answer scripts.

The meeting also approved the syllabus for the certificate programme on Artificial Intelligence Integrated Social Communications, which is to be started by the Mangalore Diocesan Chair in Christianity of Mangalore University.

Change in eligibility criteria

The academic council also approved a proposal to change the eligibility criteria for admission to MSc in Material Science. Accordingly, candidates who have passed the three year BSc degree examination of Mangalore University or any other University considered equivalent thereto with physics/chemistry as one of the optional /major/ special subjects with a minimum of 45 per cent marks are eligible to apply.

In addition, candidates who have passed Bachelor's degree in engineering/technology from any of the recognised universities in India/abroad with minimum of 45 per cent marks are eligible for the programme. To which, the Joint Director of Collegiate Education said that while admitting BE/BTech students, there is a need to conduct an eligibility test as some of the engineering courses do not have any background of physics/chemistry. To which, the VC asked the Chairman of BoS of Material Science to discuss with the BoS and take a final call.

UG, PG classes

Prof P L Dharma said that the UG classes for the academic year 2024-25 will commence from August 12 and PG classes will commence from September 9. The valuation of answer scripts of the UG examinations for the year 2023-24 are in progress and the results will be announced shortly.