Mangalore University plans to set up centre for excellence for AI, Machine Learning

Mangaluru: Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P L Dharma said that the University will set up a centre for excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning using the funds under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM USHA).

The government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore under PM USHA, which aims to enhance infrastructure development and augmentation, improve research capabilities, soft skill development, academic ecosystem and innovation, he told reporters in Mangaluru.

“The university has already prepared a detailed project report for utilising the funds which is shared 60: 40 ratio by the centre and state governments. The state government has given instructions to utilise the funds for development works. The DPR prepared by the university has been approved by the Higher Education Council,” he said.

Further, funds will also be utilised for the renovation of university buildings, boys and girls hostels and quarters. The buildings are old and the buildings will get a fresh coat of paints, he explained. Soft skills for capacity building will also be taken up, he added.