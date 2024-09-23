Mangalore University plans to set up centre for excellence for AI, Machine Learning

Mangaluru: Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P L Dharma said that the University will set up a centre for excellence for Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning using the funds under Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM USHA).
The government has sanctioned Rs 20 crore under PM USHA, which aims to enhance infrastructure development and augmentation, improve research capabilities, soft skill development, academic ecosystem and innovation, he told reporters in Mangaluru.
“The university has already prepared a detailed project report for utilising the funds which is shared 60: 40 ratio by the centre and state governments. The state government has given instructions to utilise the funds for development works. The DPR prepared by the university has been approved by the Higher Education Council,” he said.
Further, funds will also be utilised for the renovation of university buildings, boys and girls hostels and quarters. The buildings are old and the buildings will get a fresh coat of paints, he explained. Soft skills for capacity building will also be taken up, he added.
Financial crunch
To a query on the financial crunch faced by the university, Prof Dharma said “post – covid, development funds have not been released to the university. As a result, we had to manage with the internal sources.
Further, internal sources of the university also affected when several colleges sought for autonomous status. As a result, the affiliation fee to the university reduced. The distance education centre was also closed following the direction of the state government.”
“We could not even pay retirement benefits for the teaching and non teaching faculties at the university. We are hopeful of getting Rs 21 cr to Rs 23 crore from the government, to pay retirement benefits for the retired faculties of the university. Already, 15 retired staff have approached the court seeking retirement benefits,” he said.
As a step to reduce the expenses, the university has removed 128 additional staff who were recruited on contract basis. Unnecessary expenses have been checked, to ensure that the university saves atleast Rs 3.5 crore, he explained.
Development Grant
Prof Dharma said that the state government has sanctioned a Rs 1 crore development grant. The grant will be utilised for developing the drainage system. The sewage plant at the hostel is incomplete and the fund will be utilised for completing it.
PG programmes
The VC said that the classes for the PG programmes for the academic year 2024-25 will commence from October 7. The university has taken a decision to discontinue a PG programme which receives less than 15 admissions.
