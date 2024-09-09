Mangaluru court hands 10 years' imprisonment to 2 convicts for assault on police personnel

Mangaluru: Two men were sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to murder police personnel in a case dates back to the year 2015 by Sixth Additional District and Sessions Court judge Kantharaju S V on Monday.

The men convicted have been identified as Mustaq (32) and Zakir ( 36). Two other accused identified as Yasin and Ashraf Samosa continue to be on the loose.

Public prosecutor Choudhari Motilal said that the incident occurred in front of Sayyed Madani Darga in Ullal on December 17, 2015.

On being tipped off that miscreants were pelting bottles and creating a disturbance, head constable Umesh and police constable Ravindra rushed to the spot and had questioned the miscreants.

But the accused youth threatened to kill the police personnel. Mustaq attempted to stab Ravindra on the chest, but Umesh intervened. Mustaq, along with others, later had grabbed Ravindra and assaulted him with a knife. They also assaulted Umesh.

A case was registered under sections 504, 506, 353, 332 of IPC and 307 read with section 34. The then PSI of Ullal Police Station Gurappa Kanti had filed a chargesheet in the court.

The judge sentenced Mustaq and Zakir to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment under section 307 and slapped a fine of Rs 5,000. In addition to this, they were also sentenced to two years of imprisonment under section 504 of IPC along with a fine of Rs 2,000, seven years of imprisonment under Section 506 of IPC with a fine of Rs 5,000, two years' imprisonment under Section 353 of IPC with a fine of Rs 2000, and two years imprisonment under section 332 of IPC with a fine of Rs 2,000.

The court had examined 13 witnesses, 21 documents and three material objects during the trial, Choudhari Motilal added.