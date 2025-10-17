<p>Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Police have arrested two individuals from Kinnigoli for allegedly sharing a voice message in the Beary language on social media that could have led to communal unrest.</p><p>According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, the suspects circulated a WhatsApp voice message containing false and alarming information that a “gang” was operating in Bhattakodi and warning people from Bajpe, Surathkal, and Kinnigoli to be cautious. The message falsely claimed that around 15 people had gathered and partied at a bar in Bhattakodi a month ago and urged listeners “not to be careless,” creating unnecessary panic among the public.</p>.Waterman ends life in front of gram panchayat office in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar district.<p>The arrested persons have been identified as Mohammad Anwar (44) and Tahir Nakhash (42), both hailing from Thalipady village.</p><p>A case has been registered at Mulki Police Station under Section 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation is underway. </p><p>The Commissioner has urged the public not to share or spread such false and panic-inducing messages on social media .</p>