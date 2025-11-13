<p>Mangaluru: A 58 year-old woman became a victim of digital arrest and ended up losing Rs 1.80 crore to cyber criminals posing as Mumbai police officers.</p><p>The woman in her complaint to CEN police station said she had received a call on October from individuals introducing themselves as Mumbai police officers, who said she has been charged with being involved in a human trafficking case. </p><p>The woman, fearing arrest transferred money to the tune of Rs 1.80 crore to different bank accounts mentioned by the cyber criminals. </p><p>After realising that she was conned, she filed a case with CEN police, sources added.</p>