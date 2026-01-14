<p>Mangaluru: A 15-year-old boy who had left home to visit a temple early in the morning was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Gerukatte in Belthangady on Wednesday.</p><p>Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Arun K said the boy, Sumanth, used to visit the temple every week. Accordingly, he left home at 5 am. His body was later found in a well situated 500 metres away from his house. There were bloodstains in the nearby area as well as injury marks on his body. </p><p>Initially, a missing case was registered. </p><p>A post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death, he said. It is yet to be ascertained if the injuries were due to a fall or something else, the Superintendent of Police. </p><p>Investigations are underway. </p>