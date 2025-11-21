Menu
2 UP natives arrested in Karnataka for sharing confidential info related to Indian Navy vessels to Pakistan

Acting on the complaint, Malpe Police registered a case under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 08:44 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 08:44 IST
PakistanIndian NavyUdupiArrestedMalpeconfidential data

