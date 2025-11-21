<p>Udupi: Malpe Police have arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh on charges of illegally sharing classified information related to Indian Navy vessels to Pakistan, thus posing a potential threat to national security.</p><p>According to a complaint filed by the CEO of Udupi Cochin Shipyard, Malpe—an institution under the Union Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways—the prime accused, Rohit (29), an insulator employed through subcontractor M/S Shushma Marine Pvt Ltd, had previously worked at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala, where naval ships are being built.</p><p>Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said Rohit had unlawfully shared, via WhatsApp, a confidential list of identification numbers of Navy-related ships and other classified details while working in Kerala, allegedly gaining illegal benefits. </p>.Bengaluru retired colonel cheated of Rs 56 lakh under 'digital arrest' for two weeks.<p>After joining the Malpe shipyard unit, he continued to obtain sensitive information from a friend in Kochi and further circulated it to an unauthorised individual, violating security protocols and potentially endangering India’s sovereignty, unity, and integrity.</p><p>Acting on the complaint, Malpe Police registered a case under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.</p><p>A police team led by Harsha Priyamvada, Assistant Superintendent of Police, Karkala Subdivision—along with PSI Anil Kumar D, ASI Harish, and PC Ravi Jadhav conducted the investigation and arrested two. The arrested are Rohit (29), and Santri (37), both hailing from Sultanpur district, Uttar Pradesh. </p><p>The arrested were produced before the court, which in turn remanded them in judicial custody till December 3. Further investigation is underway. </p>