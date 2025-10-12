<p>Mangaluru: The Kavoor police have arrested three persons accused of pledging fake gold ornaments as genuine ones and cheating a cooperative society of over Rs 6.24 lakh.</p><p>According to police, on October 9, a man named Harif Abubakkar, a resident of Aakash Bhavan, allegedly pledged imitation gold ornaments at Atmashakti Multipurpose Cooperative Society in Kavoor. Believing them to be genuine, the society sanctioned a loan amount of Rs 6.24 lakh to his account. Following a complaint filed by the society, a case was registered at Kavoor Police Station under Sections 316(2), 318(4), read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.</p>.Softwares to digitise distribution of exam-related certificates, tracking PhD launched at Mangalore University.<p>Investigating the case, the police were successful in arresting three persons. The arrested are Harif Abubakkar (39), son of K Abubakkar, resident of Aakash Bhavan, Mangaluru; Mohammed Ashiq Kattathar Hussain (34), son of Ummar Kattathar Hussain, a resident of Nanthoor Bikarnakatte, and Abdul Rameez (33), son of Abubakkar, resident of Belandur village, Puttur taluk.</p><p>The operation was conducted under the guidance of ACP (North Sub Division) Srikanth K, by Kavoor Police Inspector Raghavendra M Baindoor, PSI Mallikarjun Biradara, and staff members ASI Chandrappa Sunil, HCs Sambhaji Kadam, Kenchan Gowda, Pramod Kumar, and PCs Nagaraj Bairagond, Praveen, Riyaz, Thirthaprasad, and Anand.</p>