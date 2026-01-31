<p>Udupi: The police have arrested three persons in connection with the boat tragedy at Kodibengre in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/udupi">Udupi</a> district, which claimed three lives. </p><p>According to the police, the arrested are Suhas Shriyan ( 23), Sufiyan ( 20), and Vasu Mendon ( 52), from Kodi village, Brahmavar taluk, Udupi.</p><p>According to the investigation, the tourist boat overturned due to alleged negligence and violation of safety norms. </p><p>The mishap had occurred on May 26 at 10.45 am. In a complaint, G Guruprasad from Mysuru said that he along with 28 others, went on a boating ride with the accused Suhas. The tourists were divided and sent in two separate boats, 14 persons in one boat and 15 in another.</p><p>While the complainant and others were boating on the Swarna River near the estuary at Kodibengre village, the boat named 'The Wave Rider' capsized after its operators, Sufiyan and Vasu, allegedly turned the boat sharply to the left in a rash and negligent manner. As a result, all 14 fell onto the water. </p>.Children among six injured as suspicious material explodes in Karnataka's Bidar.<p>Of which, three drowned and died and the remaining passengers narrowly escaped. Based on the complaint, Malpe police had registered a case under Sections 284, 125(a) and 106 of the BNS.</p><p>Udupi SP Hariram Shankar said the investigation revealed that the arrested operated the boating activity without obtaining any licence or permission from the Tourism Department. The boat involved did not possess any certification to be used for tourist activity. </p><p>Investigations also revealed that the boat was not suitable for tourist rides and that no safety measures and life jackets were provided to passengers, he said. </p><p>The SP said as the deaths occurred due to negligence, additional sections were invoked, and a case was registered at Kota police station under Sections 284, 125(a), 106, 105, 110 read with 3(5) of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">BNS</a>. </p><p>The arrested were produced before court which in turn remanded them in judicial custody. </p>