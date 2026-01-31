Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

3 arrested in connection with boat tragedy in Udupi's Kodibengre

According to the investigation, the tourist boat overturned due to alleged negligence and violation of safety norms.
Last Updated : 31 January 2026, 16:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 January 2026, 16:07 IST
Karnataka NewsUdupi

Follow us on :

Follow Us