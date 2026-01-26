Menu
Akka Pade will be extended to Mangaluru Police Commissionerate limits: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

The Minister said the government has taken several measures to maintain law and order.
Last Updated : 26 January 2026, 08:52 IST
Published 26 January 2026, 08:52 IST
