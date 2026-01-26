Akka Pade will be extended to Mangaluru Police Commissionerate limits: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

<p>Mangaluru: District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that the Akka Pade initiative will be launched within the Mangaluru Police Commissionerate limits to ensure the safety of women and children.<br><br>The Akka Pade initiative—comprising police personnel, NCC cadets, and social workers equipped with vehicle and modern facilities—was recently launched in the Dakshina Kannada police limits. Steps will be taken to extend it to the Commissionerate limits as well, he said while delivering the Republic Day address after unfurling the national flag at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru.<br><br>The Minister said the government has taken several measures to maintain law and order. “Divisive forces hinder progress, and we must recognise this reality. Improved law and order has laid the foundation for all-round development, which will help create local employment opportunities and prevent youth migration. The government will not tolerate anyone misleading youth into violence for personal gain and will take strict action against such activities,” he warned.</p>.Karnataka minister Dinesh Gundu Rao requests for three Vande Bharat trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru.<p>He further said strict action has been taken to curb drug trafficking and substance abuse, along with awareness campaigns to protect students. To provide housing for police personnel, 12 quarters have been handed over to the Moodbidri police staff. Construction of additional quarters in Moodbidri and Mulki will begin shortly.<br><br>Calling Republic Day a moment of reflection, the Minister said, “It is a day of introspection for every Indian—to reflect on our past heritage, present challenges, and future dreams. Let us uphold the nation’s dignity and sovereignty, maintain cleanliness in our homes and surroundings, avoid social evils, protect the environment, and preserve biodiversity for future generations.”<br><br>“Along with preventing divisive forces from raising their heads, we must pledge to respect all religions, prevent activities that disturb social peace, and foster harmony among all faiths. Rising above narrow-mindedness, let us build an atmosphere of love, friendship, and harmony, protect national unity and integrity, and work together to build a strong nation,” he added.<br><br>The Minister said religious and tourism centres in Dakshina Kannada district would be further developed to attract investors to the tourism sector.<br><br>Scrapping of MGNREGA<br><br>In his speech, the Minister also criticised the Central government for abruptly scrapping the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), which, he said, had ensured employment for crores of people near the poverty line over the past two decades. The new centralised scheme is anti-poor, anti-labour, and unconstitutional. The State government legally and morally opposes the move, which undermines decentralisation and transfers powers from panchayats, and states to the Centre, he said.</p>.MGNREGA vs VB-G RAM G Act | Key highlights of the speech Karnataka Governor Gehlot did not read.<p><br>Ananya Srivatsav, probationary IPS officer in Dakshina Kannada, was the chief commander of the parade, leading the platoons during the Republic Day celebrations.<br><br>The Bharath Seva Dal from the Government Primary and High School, Mullakadu, won the best march-past award. SSLC toppers of the 2025 examination were felicitated. Seventeen KSRTC drivers from the Puttur, Sullia, B C Road, Madikeri, and Dharmasthala units were awarded silver medals on the occasion.<br><br>Organ donor family feted<br><br>The family of Sindhusri from Bettampady in Sullia taluk, whose organs were donated after she was declared brain dead, was felicitated on the occasion. Sindhusri’s organs were donated after she was declared brain-dead on December 24, 2025. She had collapsed while travelling in a KSRTC bus from Puttur to Sullia on December 17. Though she was rushed to hospital, doctors later declared her brain-dead, following which her family decided to donate her organs.</p>