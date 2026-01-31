<p>Mangaluru: Personnel of the CISF Airport Security Group (ASG) at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mangaluru">Mangaluru </a>International Airport traced and returned an unattended bag containing several valuable items to a passenger late Friday night.</p><p>According to officials, an unattended black bag was noticed around 11:50 pm on January 30 at the arrival pick-up point by the Arrival Quick Reaction Team during routine patrol. Following standard operating procedures, the bag was immediately secured and examined by the dog squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, which reported no suspicious findings. The bag was further screened through security equipment, confirming it was safe.</p>.Mangaluru: Gold ornaments and cash recovered from serial offender.<p>Upon inspection, the bag was found to contain several valuables, including a laptop, two iPhones, ATM and ID cards, a passport, currency, electronic accessories, vehicle keys, and other personal items.</p><p>CCTV footage review revealed that the passenger had already left the airport premises. Using details from the boarding pass, CISF personnel coordinated with the airline authorities to trace the passenger and contacted him to collect his belongings from the airport.</p><p>The bag was deposited at the Airport Terminal Manager’s office with proper entry in the lost-and-found register. Around 1:35 am, the passenger arrived at the terminal, and after verification, the belongings were handed over to him.</p><p>The passenger expressed appreciation for the action of CISF ASG Mangaluru personnel and also shared a video message thanking the team for their timely assistance.</p>