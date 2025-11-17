<p>Mangaluru: A man accused in more than 40 theft cases across multiple districts and neighbouring states has been arrested by Venoor Police.</p><p>According to the police, the arrested is Aboobakkar alias Abdul Khader alias Itte Barpe Aboobakkar (70), a resident of Jokatte, Mangaluru, was taken into custody during the investigation of a recent house burglary.</p><p>The burglary occurred between October 2 and October 6, 2025, at a locked house in Kuthoor under the jurisdiction of Venoor Police Station. </p><p>Gold ornaments weighing 149 gm, valued at Rs 9.5 lakh, were reported stolen. A case was registered under Sections 331(1), 331(4), and 305 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. </p>.'It's not chori, it's a dacoity': Akhilesh Yadav backs Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on 'vote theft'.<p>During the investigation, police tracked down the accused, who is known for his involvement in numerous thefts across Karnataka and other states.</p><p>From him, officers recovered 56.850 grams of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.65 lakh, along with a stolen two-wheeler valued at Rs 60,000, which had been reported stolen in the Konaje Police Station limits of Mangaluru.</p><p>The arrested was produced before the court. </p><p>The operation was conducted under the guidance of Belthangady Dy SP Rohini C K. The investigation team included Belthangady Circle Inspector B G Subbapoor Mutt, Venoor PSI Akshay Davagi. </p>