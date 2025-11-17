Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dakshina Kannada: Police arrests man wanted in 40 theft cases

The burglary occurred between October 2 and October 6, 2025, at a locked house in Kuthoor under the jurisdiction of Venoor Police Station.
Last Updated : 17 November 2025, 17:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 November 2025, 17:10 IST
India NewsKarnatakaDakshina Kannadatheft cases

Follow us on :

Follow Us