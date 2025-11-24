<p>Mangaluru: The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Mangaluru, on Monday granted bail to the complainant witness who was booked on charges of perjury in connection with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala</a> mass burial case.</p><p>The district legal services authority had arranged an advocate for the complainant witness in the case to file a bail application. The order said the petitioner is ordered to be released on bail in connection with the case registered at Dharmasthala Police Station under 39/2025, on execution of a personal bond for Rs 1 lakh, with two sureties for a like sum to the satisfaction of the concerned jurisdictional magistrate, subject to conditions.</p>.Dharmasthala case | 'Mahila Nyaya Samavesha' to be organised on December 16 for comprehensive probe.<p>The conditions include that he shall not commit a similar offence, shall not abscond, shall not tamper with the prosecution witnesses by exercising threats, inducements, or otherwise, shall not destroy the prosecution evidence, and shall make himself available to the investigating officer and cooperate during the investigation whenever his presence is required. </p><p>The bail conditions also said that he shall appear before the court regularly on all dates of hearing except when his presence is exempted. He shall furnish his residential address and inform the court if there is a change in the address. He shall provide his mobile number, WhatsApp number, and email ID (if available) and shall not leave the jurisdiction of this court without prior permission. The court also noted that he shall not give any kind of interview or statement pertaining to the incident before social media, TV channels, or press/newspapers and in such other media. He shall mark his attendance at the concerned police station on alternative days from the date of release until the filing of the final report.</p><p>It may be recalled that the complainant witness had submitted a complaint to the SP office and Dharmasthala police on mass burial in Dharmasthala on July 3. Later, a case was registered at Dharmasthala police station on July 4. He had given his statements before JMFC court in Belthangady on July 11. </p><p>The government had constituted SIT on July 19. During the SIT probe, the complainant witness had admitted that the skull he had produced was not from the body he had buried. Accordingly, the SIT officials arrested him and produced him before the Belthangady JMFC Court on August 23. He is currently lodged in the Shivamogga jail.</p>