Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Dharmasthala case | Karnataka court grants bail to complainant witness

The district legal services authority had arranged an advocate for the complainant witness in the case to file a bail application.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 14:37 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 14:37 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangalurubailDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us