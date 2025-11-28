<p>India's bowling coach Morne Morkel said the squad has to quickly reset and refocus on white-ball cricket, as it hopes to bounce back from Test series defeat against South Africa.</p><p>India take on South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting on Sunday (November 30) at Ranchi.</p>.Gautam Gambhir to stay as coach in all three formats: Reports.<p>The home side is coming into the three-match ODI series following a 0-2 whitewash against South Africa, losing Tests in Kolkata and Guwahati.</p><p>Morkel said the turnaround from Tests to white ball formats is mentally demanding but insisted the group was determined to do that shift.</p>.<p>“It was a disappointing two weeks for us, but we had a couple of days now to reflect,” Morkel said before the team's first practice session at the JSCA stadium in Ranchi.</p><p>“The important thing now is to give all our energy into the white-ball team. We've been playing a lot of good white-ball cricket over the last couple of years. I'm excited for the next couple of weeks. Representing India comes first, regardless of format," he said .</p><p>While the 2026 T20 World Cup looms large, Morkel dismissed the idea of using the ODI series merely as preparation for the marquee event.</p><p>“Preparation for the T20 World Cup is one thing, but every time you put on an India jersey, you represent a lot of people, the fans waiting outside the gates, cheering us on,” he said.</p>.Shubman Gill likely to miss ODI series due to unhealed neck injury; KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant in line for captaincy.<p>“For me, the focus is to bring momentum back into the Indian dressing room after a disappointing two weeks, and the way to do that is to play good, solid white-ball cricket,” he said, adding that he was excited to have veterans like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to be back in the squad.</p><p>With regular skipper Shubman Gill injured, K L Rahul would be leading India in the three-match series.</p><p>The Ranchi game would be followed by ODIs in Raipur (December 3) and Vishakhapatnam (December 6).</p><p>That will be followed by a five-match T20 series. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>