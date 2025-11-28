<h2>Shivakumar not in hurry to become CM, says 'Delhi our temple, high command always provides guidance'</h2>.<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said Friday he was 'not in a hurry' to take over from Siddaramaiah as the chief minister even as both of them are anticipating a call from the Congress high command to settle the matter.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/shivakumar-not-in-hurry-to-become-cm-says-delhi-our-temple-high-command-always-provides-guidance-3813263">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India beats forecast, logs 8.2% GDP growth in Q2</h2>.<p>The Indian economy recorded a six-quarter high growth of 8.2 per cent in July-September, as factories churned out more products in anticipation of a consumption boost from the GST rate cut, according to government data.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/india-logs-six-quarter-high-gdp-growth-of-82-in-q2-3813296">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Which 19 countries now face Donald Trump's Green Card scrutiny after National Guard shooting? Will Indians be affected?</h2>.<p>Following the attack on two National Guard members in Washington DC, United States President Donald Trump has ordered review of Green Cards from 19 countries. Sarah Beckstrom, one of the two National Guard members shot in Washington on Wednesday, has died.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/which-19-countries-now-face-donald-trumps-green-card-scrutiny-after-national-guard-shooting-will-indians-be-affected-3812987">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No proof of life': Former Pak PM Imran Khan's son claims father locked in solitary death cell, seeks global help</h2>.<p>As attempts by the family of Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan to meet him failed to bear fruit, Kasim Khan, the cricketer-turned politician's son claimed that his father has been kept in solitary confinement in a "death cell with with zero transparency".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/whereisimrankhan-no-proof-of-life-former-pak-pm-imran-khans-son-claims-father-locked-in-solitary-death-cell-seeks-global-help-3812914">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi air pollution | Children choking in front of us: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi's silence</h2>.<p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issue of air pollution in Delhi.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi-air-pollution-children-choking-in-front-of-us-rahul-gandhi-questions-pm-modis-silence-3813037">Read more</a></p>.<h2>A Kingdom in South, two chieftains, and one seat of power: The saga continues</h2>.<p>Once upon a time in the grand kingdom in the south of the country, there stood a magnificent throne in a building which had - Government's work is God's work - written on it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/404-truth-not-found/a-kingdom-in-south-two-chieftains-and-one-seat-of-power-the-saga-continues-3813363">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TMC claims 40 SIR-related deaths in West Bengal; says CEC has 'blood on his hands'</h2>.<p>A Trinamool Congress delegation on Friday told the Election Commission that the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is a “completely unplanned and heartless” exercise, even as they accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the poll body of “having blood on their hands” for the deaths due to it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/tmc-claims-40-sir-related-deaths-in-west-bengal-says-cec-has-blood-on-his-hands-3813191">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 4-5</h2>.<p>Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to visit India on December 4-5 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian state news agencies reported on Friday, citing the Kremlin.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/russian-president-vladimir-putin-to-visit-india-on-december-4-5-reports-3813043">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Malolan delighted with flexibility in RCB squad</h2>.<p>Having someone like Nadine de Klerk in your squad brings out three things. One, her presence in the batting order provides Royal Challengers Bengaluru with the assurance of runs at a reasonable rate and, in times of a batting malfunction, the ability to weather the storm.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/malolan-delighted-with-flexibility-in-rcb-squad-3813277">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hema Malini hosts private Geeta Path for Dharmendra, skips Deol family prayer meet</h2>.<p>As the Bollywood fraternity thronged to Taj Lands End to offer homage to cinema veteran Dharmendra in an event organized by the Deol family, the absence of his wife, Hema Malini, and their daughters was one of the talking points.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/hema-malini-hosts-private-geeta-path-for-dharmendra-skips-deol-family-prayer-meet-3813295">Read more</a></p>