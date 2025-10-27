<p>Mangaluru: District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that officials have been directed to repurpose the stalls at Urwa market, which have remained unutilised for the past six years.</p><p>The minister visited the market and interacted with fisherwomen and officials on Monday.</p><p>Speaking to media people, he said, “Vendors have expressed their grievances over the lack of space to carry out business. There is a need to modify the stalls to ensure that the market is put to proper use. The vendors and fisherwomen are ready to shift to the market, provided the modification works are taken up.”</p><p>He added, “I have directed the Deputy Commissioner to decide on the immediate measures required. I will review the progress after 10 days.”</p><p>All the stalls in the market have remained unoccupied. An office space in the complex is currently being used by government departments that pay rent. </p><p>The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) earns around Rs 12 lakh annually from this large market, which was developed at a cost of Rs 12.3 crore. The complex has a built-up area of over 8,500 square feet and provisions for parking.</p><p>“We cannot change the structure now; only modification works can be carried out. Around Rs 2 to Rs 3 crore will be required to repurpose the market,” the Minister said.</p>.Dharmasthala case: ‘No Ananya did MBBS in KMC in 2003’.<p>Fisherwomen informed the minister that there is inadequate space in the stalls for them to conduct business.</p><p>It may be recalled that the foundation stone for the Urwa Market Complex was laid in 2016 by the then District In-charge Minister B Ramanath Rai. The market was inaugurated on January 27, 2019, by the then Minister for Urban Development U T Khader. </p><p>The complex, built by MUDA and later handed over to MCC, comprises three floors with stalls designed for fish, poultry, and other vendors. The upper two levels were originally planned as office spaces.</p><p>MCC Commissioner Ravichandra Naik, DC Darshan H V and others were present. </p><p><strong>No vehicle for Info dept</strong></p><p>To a query on the Department of Information and Public Relations in Dakshina Kannada having a lack of vehicle, the minister said, "I have spoken to the Commissioner who in turn informed me that a few districts have no vehicles. I will also bring the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister, who also holds the portfolio of Information and Public Relations." </p>