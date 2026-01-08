<p>Mangaluru: The Bantwal Rural Police have registered an <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=FIR">FIR</a> against an individual for allegedly posting defamatory content along with the photograph of the Sullia Assembly constituency MLA Bhagirathi Murulya on social media.</p><p>According to the police, the suspect identified as Sandesha alias Seetharama, a resident of Bantwal taluk, is accused of writing derogatory remarks and spreading false propaganda using the MLA’s photograph on Facebook. </p><p>Based on a complaint in this regard, Bantwal Rural Police have registered a case under Section 352 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=BNS">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a> (BNS) and have taken up further investigation.</p>.Mangaluru: Video of medical negligence by doctor towards patient struggling to breathe goes viral.<p><strong>Strict action demanded</strong><br>Meanwhile, members of the BJP Mahila Morcha, led by district Mahila Morcha president Manjula Rao, submitted a memorandum to the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police, demanding strict action against the person who posted derogatory remarks against the MLA.</p><p>Speaking to the media, Rao said such acts cannot be tolerated. </p><p>“Offering condolence to a living person is not part of our culture. The MLA comes from a reserved constituency and has been silently carrying out her responsibilities. Unable to digest her work, a person with a perverted mindset has posted such content,” she said.</p><p>She added that a memorandum has been submitted to the SP. “The police should immediately arrest the accused. The government also has a responsibility and must direct the police to ensure his arrest,” she said.<br>She further stated that the SP has assured action as per law. “We have faith in the law of the land. If the police fail to arrest the accused, we will discuss the future course of action,” she warned.</p><p>Meanwhile, the BJP district committee has announced that it will stage a protest against the social media post in front of the taluk office in Mangaluru on January 9.</p>