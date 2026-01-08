Menu
FIR against man for derogatory post against Sullia MLA; BJP Mahila Morcha demands arrest

According to the police, the suspect identified is accused of writing derogatory remarks and spreading false propaganda using the MLA’s photograph on Facebook.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 09:02 IST
Published 08 January 2026, 09:02 IST
Karnataka NewsBJPMangaluruArrest

