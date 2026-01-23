<p>Udupi: A case has been registered at the Udupi Town Police Station against unknown persons for allegedly attempting to cheat a Udupi City Corporation official by posing as Lokayukta officers.</p><p>The complainant, Kapil Dev S Godemane, First Division Revenue Inspector of the Udupi City Municipality, stated that he has been serving as a First Division Revenue Inspector at the Udupi City Municipal Council in Moodanidamburu village of Udupi taluk.</p>.Lokayukta all praise for govt hospital docs in Udupi.<p>On January 19, at around 12.02 pm, the complainant received a phone call via WhatsApp from an unidentified person who claimed to be Cheluvaraj, a Lokayukta Inspector from the Mangaluru Division. The caller alleged that a complaint had been received against the complainant through email and warned him to “settle the issue,” failing which a criminal case would be registered and a departmental inquiry initiated.</p><p>Subsequently, another person called the complainant, claiming to be a senior officer, and threatened, stating that a case would be filed if the complainant did not comply with their instructions.</p><p>Suspecting foul play, the complainant visited the Udupi Lokayukta office to verify the claims. Officials there informed him that no persons by those names were working in their office and that the calls had not originated from the Lokayukta office.</p><p>Based on the complaint, Udupi Town Police registered a case under Sections 319(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), for attempting to cheat by impersonating Lokayukta officials.</p>