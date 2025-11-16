Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Karnataka: Driver accused of stealing 40 litres of petrol from tanker

When the tanker failed to reach the depot the following day, Alva began searching for it. Around 3 pm, he located the vehicle parked at the Kana parking yard.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 08:27 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2025, 08:27 IST
India NewsKarnatakaCrimeMangaluruPetrol

Follow us on :

Follow Us