Karnataka: Driver accused of stealing 40 litres of petrol from tanker

<p>Mangaluru: A driver allegedly stole 40 litres of petrol from a tanker belonging to Adinatheshwara RoadLines and fled the scene after being confronted by the vehicle owner.</p><p>According to the complaint filed by proprietor Sujith Alva, a tanker was sent from MRPL on November 13 to deliver petrol to the Seethangoli depot in Kasaragod. The vehicle was driven by Likhith K, who was known to the complainant.</p><p>When the tanker failed to reach the depot the following day, Alva began searching for it. Around 3 pm, he located the vehicle parked at the Kana parking yard. </p><p>On inspection, he reportedly saw the driver siphoning petrol from the tanker by inserting a plastic pipe into the fuel compartment and collecting it in cans placed beneath the lorry.</p><p>The complainant stated that as he approached and stopped his car, the accused driver jumped down from the tanker and fled from the spot along with another unidentified person.</p><p>The accused allegedly stole around 40 litres of petrol, stored in two 20-litre plastic cans. Surathkal Police have registered a case based on the complaint and initiated further investigation.</p>