<p>Mangaluru: Bellare Police have registered two separate cases after a 34-year-old woman and her three-year-old child, allegedly found dead in a pond at Kodiayala in Sullia taluk. </p><p>The deceased are identified as Madhusri and her daughter Dhanvi. </p><p>According to the complaint filed by 66-year-old Rukmayya Gowda, the father of deceased woman said that her daughter Madhusri and grandchild Dhanvi allegedly ended life by jumping into a pond. Accordingly, Bellare Police registered a case.</p><p>In a related development, Rukmayya's wife, Ratnavati (55) lodged a complaint expressing suspicion regarding her daughter's death. The police have registered a complaint under Section 194(3)(i)(iv) (Police to enquire and report on suicide) BNS. </p><p>Investigations into both cases are underway. </p>