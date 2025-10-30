<p>Mangaluru: As the clock struck 9 in the morning at Bunder police station, a cop on duty gesturing silence tuned the wireless set to listen to Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy’s ‘pep talk’. </p>.<p>For the next 20 to 30 minutes, Reddy talks about cases, court hearings scheduled that day, VIP movements, posts on social media, offers guidance and encourages his subordinates to share information.</p>.<p>“As the commissioner sir gives clear directions based on his vast knowledge on all subjects, I find the talk inspirational and look forward to it daily,” the cop told <em>DH</em>. </p>.<p>The first-of-its-kind ‘wireless conference’ reaches 60% to 70% of Mangaluru city commissionerate’s 1,300-strong force.</p>.<p>“Some top officers conduct morning meetings with officials via conventional modes like video-conferencing, which has a limited reach,” a senior inspector serving in the police commissioner’s office said.</p>.<p>Reddy said, “The wireless conference saves time or I should have been making 20 calls to 20 inspectors. It helps me give clear instructions in one go”.</p>.<p>The method keeps the personnel updated on happenings in other police stations, he said. </p>.<p>Recently, during one such wireless conference, the Konaje police informed about the arrest of Nazeer alias Nazzu and a case under NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act being registered against him.</p>.Mangaluru: SAF personnel to learn Tulu language, culture to interact with locals, understand their concerns.<p>During discussions, it was found that Nazzu had eight to 10 cases registered against him in Ullal and other stations.</p>.<p>Sources said much preparation goes into conducting the daily wireless conference. </p>.<p>A hour before the start, the commissioner is briefed about developments in various cases by senior police officers.</p>.<p>Once every fortnight, senior officers conduct review meetings covering six to 10 topics.</p>.<p>The decisions at the meeting are shared in the wireless conference, with an instruction for implementing them.</p>.<p>“I have never come across officers disobeying the instructions,” the top cop said. </p>.<p>A strategy against accused persons skipping court hearings and absconding for years, which was approved in the fortnightly meeting of police officers, yielded rich dividends.</p>.<p>Police stepped up heat on individuals who had signed as sureties to the absconding persons. Soon, absconders in two cases surrendered before the court recently.</p>.<p>“Issuing instructions and regular follow-ups at the wireless conference ensures effective policing does not lose direction,” he said, adding that the system will continue even in his absence.</p>