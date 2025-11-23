<p>Mangaluru: Former MLA and Kannada Chaluvali Paksha leader Vatal Nagaraj announced conducting Kasargod Maha Sammelana, a mega convention in Bengaluru in the second week of December. A pro-Kannada resolution will be passed during the convention. Also, a protest by blocking the National Highways connecting the Karnataka and Kerala states, including at Gundlupete and Kasargod, in the third week of December, opposing the anti-Kannada moves by the government of Kerala.</p><p>Addressing mediapersons in Mangaluru on Sunday, he stated that Kannada medium schools are being closed in Kasargod. Malayalam is being made mandatory in Kannada schools and Kannada teachers are not appointed, he said.</p><p>He further stated that the Mahajan report has not been implemented and a case is before the Supreme Court in this regard.</p>.Bengaluru: Kannada activists push bilingual policy, local jobs.<p>When EMS Namboodiripad was the Chief Minister of Kerala, he was ready to sacrifice Kasargod. However, the elected members in Karnataka during those days, failed to act upon the same owing to a feeble leadership. Even in Kasargod, there has been no activist-litterateurs like Manjeshwara Govinda Pai and Kayyara Kinhanna Rai after their demise who could carry the movement for the inclusion of Kasargod into Karnataka forward.</p><p>Even to this day, no elected member from the legislative assembly, council and parliament have not been speaking about the issue, he lamented.</p><p>He futher said that Kannadadigas are becoming minorities in Karnataka with the migrant population from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar among other states significantly increasing over the years. The people from other states who come to work in Karnataka have been hesitating to learn and speak Kannada which is unacceptable. Even in the unorganised sectors such as hotels, workers from other states such as Bihar and UP are seen working, instead of Kannadigas.</p><p>Apart from the capital Bengaluru, in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada too, the migrant population has been imposing their language.</p><p>He meanwhile urged that the IT-BT companies and other industries who use the land and other resources of Karnataka, have to provide jobs for Kannadiga on priority. They have been ignoring Kannadigas. In Bellary, about 11,000 acres of land has been provided to Jindal company. The company should state how many jobs have been reserved for Kannadigas.</p><p>The government has to give a serious thought about this, he said, Sarojini Mahishi report should be implemented and an Act should be passed in this regard.</p><p><strong>'No person other than Siddaramaiah, is fit for CM's post'</strong></p> <p>To a query on change of the Chief Minister, Vatal Nagaraj said there is no reason as to why Siddaramaiah should be replaced. He has been handling the administration efficiently. He has worked efficiently as the DCM and finance minister earlier. There could be no option other than Siddaramaiah for the CM. He has a progressive vision for the state. If Siddaramaiah is removed from the post, there will be a huge revolt in Karnataka. Thousands of people are ready to fill the jails. It is not easy to remove Siddaramaiah from the CM's post. It is like playing with fire and will not be good for Karnataka, he said. “Siddaramaiah is a strength for Congress”, Vatal Nagaraj said.</p><p>To another query on the demand for dalit CM, he said nobody said dalits should not become the Chief Minister. They can be the CM after the current term.</p><p>Shivaram Kasargod was present in the press meet among others. </p>