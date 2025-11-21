<p>Udupi: A resident of Udupi has lost Rs 12,38,750 through a Telegram-based job and investment scam.</p><p>In a complaint, Praveen said that on October 22, when he was browsing the Telegram app, he received a job link from an account named “Roshnikhandbara” (@Roshnikhandbara). </p><p>The link contained messages about various job opportunities and investment schemes. Attracted by the offers, Praveen clicked the link and was subsequently added to a group claiming to be related to the National Stock Exchange (NSE).<br></p>.Karnataka government at halfway mark: Mixed bag of guarantees’ bravado & ‘scams galore’.<p>Later, an individual identified as Vishal Kumar added him to another group dealing with hotel ratings and investment profits. Praveen was initially given three tasks. After completing them, he was asked to invest money using a QR code. </p><p>He first transferred Rs 3,900, and in return, the scammers credited Rs 8,800 to his bank account, building his trust.<br></p><p>Between October 22 and October 29, following the instructions of the accused, Praveen made multiple payments through QR code scans, RTGS transfers, and cash deposits — amounting to a total investment of Rs 12,38,750. </p><p>However, the accused neither returned his invested money nor provided any promised profits, thereby cheating him. A case has been registered at the CEN Police Station under Sections 66(C) and 66(D) of the IT Act and Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).</p>