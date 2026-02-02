<p>Mangaluru: The officials from food and civil supplies department in association with Panambur police conducted a raid and seized petrol and diesel that had been illegally stored without licence in Baikampady. </p><p>In a complaint, Rekha, a Food Inspector, stated that she received information that unknown persons had illegally stocked petrol and diesel in plastic cans in a bushy area behind Shakti Complex, near the BPCL petrol/diesel plant road in Baikampady. After informing the Deputy Director of the Food and Civil Supplies Department, and obtaining permission, she proceeded to the spot in a departmental vehicle.</p><p>During the raid conducted with police support, officials found diesel stored in two 30-litre cans, eleven 20-litre cans, one 25-litre can and one 10-litre can. Petrol was found stored in nine 20-litre cans and two 25-litre cans. In addition, several empty plastic cans of different capacities, a long saffron-coloured pipe, a funnel and a PVC pipe were also found at the spot.</p><p>The total value of the seized petrol, diesel and related materials is estimated at around Rs 40,970. Officials could not ascertain the identity of those responsible for the illegal storage.</p><p>A case has been registered against unknown persons for violation of the Essential Commodities Act and the Petroleum Act, and further legal action has been initiated. </p>