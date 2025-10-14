<p>Mangaluru: A police constable from the Mangaluru South Police Station was allegedly assaulted while attempting to recover a stolen scooter near the Bengre Football Ground. The constable and his team managed to arrest one of the suspects, while the other one fled the scene after pushing and abusing the police personnel.<br><br>Constable Sagar Devakatti from Mangaluru South Police Station, in his complaint, said he, along with constables Anjaneya and Mallik John, was engaged in tracing a stolen scooter and the accused involved in a case in Mangaluru South Police Station.</p><p><br>Acting on tip-off, the team had gone to the Bengre Football Ground area, where they found a scooter without a number plate matching the description of the stolen vehicle.</p>.Passenger detained at Mangaluru Airport with 500 gms of Hydroponic Ganja.<p>When questioned, the youths identified themselves as Ahmed Sinan alias Chinnu and Mohammed Gaus, and claimed that the scooter belonged to them. However, upon verification of the engine and chassis numbers, the constable confirmed that it was the stolen scooter.</p><p><br>When the police personnel attempted to take action, Ahmed Sinan alias Chinnu and Mohammed Gaus tried to flee from the spot. Ahmed Sinan punched the complainant near his right ear and scratched him with his nails, and ran towards the ground. The complainant and the two constables chased and apprehended him. While Mohammed Gaus pushed constables Anjaneya and Mallik John, abused them and fled the spot.</p><p>The complainant, along with the two other constables, arrested Ahmed Sinan and seized the stolen scooter.<br></p><p>A case has been registered with the Panambur Police Station, stating that the accused assaulted police personnel on duty and obstructed them from performing their official duty during the recovery operation.</p>