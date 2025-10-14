Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Police constable assaulted while attempting to recover stolen scooter in Mangaluru

The constable and his team arrest one of the suspects, while the other one flees the scene
Last Updated : 14 October 2025, 08:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2025, 08:53 IST
CrimeMangaluru

Follow us on :

Follow Us