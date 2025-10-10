<p>Mangaluru: Police arrested two men and seized 8.79 kg of ganja worth Rs 88,700 during a patrol carried out by the Bantwal Town Police Station limits.</p>.<p>PSI Sandeep Kumar Shetty and his team were on rounds duty when they noticed two men riding a motorcycle without helmets from Panemangalore towards B C Road. When asked to stop, the riders ignored the signal and turned towards Gudinabali. The police team chased and intercepted them near the mud road leading to Kaikunje Railway Station.</p>.Congress on edge: Karnataka to see leadership change or Cabinet rejig?.<p>Upon questioning, the duo identified themselves as Abdul Sadiq and Abdul Majeed. Investigation revealed that on September 25, they had transported ganja in a pickup vehicle and managed to escape from Excise Department officials who were pursuing them. They allegedly hid the ganja in a vacant railway area at Nandavara and later stored it at Majeed’s house.</p>.<p>Police said the arrested were attempting to sell the ganja, part of which had earlier been sold to individuals identified as Chhota Ashraf and Azharuddin from Farangipete. The remaining stock was being transported to sell to other buyers in Mangaluru when they were caught.</p>.<p>A total of 8.79 kilograms of ganja packed in five plastic bundles, valued at Rs 88,700, was seized. The motorcycle used in the crime, valued at Rs 1 lakh, was also confiscated. The total worth of seized items is estimated at Rs 2,17,460.</p>.<p>A case has been registered at Bantwal Town Police Station under Sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii)(B) of the NDPS Act and Section 3(5) of the BNS. The arrested have been produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody.</p>