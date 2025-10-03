Social-educational survey: Dakshina Kannada DC warns of action against enumerators remaining absent from work

<p>Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner Darshan H V has warned of disciplinary action against enumerators, who remained absent from the ongoing social and educational survey conducted by the Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.</p><p>In Dakshina Kannada, the administration has deployed 1,714 enumerators in the Mangaluru taluk alone to carry out the door-to-door survey. However, as many as 425 enumerators have so far failed to report for duty, which has been viewed seriously by the district administration, he said.</p><p>The government has directed that the ongoing survey must be completed by October 7. In the light of this, the deputy commissioner has warned that strict disciplinary action would be taken against the enumerators, who neglect their duties and remain absent without valid reasons.</p><p>The DC asked all the absentee enumerators to immediately report and resume survey work without delay, failing which punitive measures would be initiated against them.</p>.Karur stampede: Madras HC rejects BJP leader's plea for CBI probe; asks her to approach Madurai bench.<p><strong>Survey mired in confusion: BJP</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, DK BJP president Sathish Kumpala alleged that the social and educational survey was mired in confusion. "There are suspicions that tax money is being wasted under the guise of the survey, and the government should immediately address and rectify this."</p><p>The High Court and the Backward Classes Commission have stated that furnishing information during the survey is not mandatory. As a result, people are not answering all 60 questions. </p><p>In several cases, people failed to submit OTPs for Aadhaar authentication. The survey app does not specify what happens if responses are not given. It makes one suspect whether the survey is conducted in a fair manner, he said.</p><p>The survey during Dasara inconvenienced teachers. In connection with the survey process, two education officers were transferred in the district. "The Siddaramaiah government is not respecting the sentiments of Hindus," he said.</p>