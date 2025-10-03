Menu
Social-educational survey: Dakshina Kannada DC warns of action against enumerators remaining absent from work

The DC asked all the absentee enumerators to immediately report and resume survey work without delay, failing which punitive measures would be initiated against them.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 15:03 IST
Published 03 October 2025, 15:03 IST
