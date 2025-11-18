Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Trump says America is in ‘golden age,’ straining to address affordability

The president praised McDonald's for lowering its prices and bringing more affordable options to its menu, even if he did not say why.
Last Updated : 18 November 2025, 16:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 November 2025, 16:04 IST
World newsUSADonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us