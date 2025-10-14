<p>Udupi: In an unfortunate incident, the son of former Karkala MLA died by suicide in Barkur by coming before a moving train.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Sudeep Bhandary (47), son of late Gopal Bhandary. He had come under the wheels of a goods train moving from Mangaluru to Madgaon.</p>.NDA cadet dies by suicide in Pune, kin allege harassment by seniors.<p>Based on the complaint by Barkur station master Srinivas Shetty, a case has been registered at Brahmavar police station under Section 194 of BNS.</p><p>Sudeep reportedly ran a shop selling alcohol in Hebri. The reason for him taking the extreme steps is yet to be ascertained. </p><p>He is survived by his mother, wife and two children.</p>