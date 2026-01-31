<p>Mangaluru: The necessary steps will be taken for the development of the memorial site of Kudmul Ranga Rao located at Babugudde in Attavar, said Dakshina Kannada district in-charge minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dinesh-gundu-rao">Dinesh Gundu Rao</a>.</p><p><br>Speaking after visiting the memorial and offering his respects on Saturday, he recalled Kudmul Ranga Rao’s contribution. “He was an indomitable spirit of the state who rendered selfless service for the upliftment of sections of society that were at the lowest rung at the time. Undeterred by opposition, Kudmul Ranga Rao worked tirelessly, day and night, for the education and social progress of Dalits,” he said.</p>.Pilikula Golf Club to set up Golf Excellence Academy.<p>It is said that funds for the development of the Kudmul Ranga Rao memorial site in Attavar had been released earlier, but the work was stalled due to objections from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/forest-department">Forest Department</a>. </p><p>The minister said the issue would be discussed with the Forest Department at the earliest and appropriate action would be taken.</p><p><br>On the occasion, representatives of various Dalit organisations met the minister and submitted a memorandum seeking the development of the memorial site.</p><p>MLC Ivan D’Souza, Mescom Chairman Harish Kumar, Karnataka Eco Tourism Development Board Chairperson Shalet Pinto and others were present.</p>