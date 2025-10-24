<p>Mangaluru: The Surathkal police have cracked a case involving an attempt to murder two youths near a bar in Kana under the Surathkal police station limits on Thursday night.</p><p>According to Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H, the accused, identified as Gururaj Acharya, Alex Santosh, Nithin, and Sushanth, allegedly attacked two youths, Hasan Mukshid and Nizam, with knives over a trivial dispute. All four accused reportedly have criminal cases registered against them in the past.</p><p>Police have arrested Sushanth alias Kadavi (29) of Kana, K V Alex (27) of Iddya, Nithin (26) of Indira Katte, Surathkal, and Arun Shetty (56) of Honnakatte, who allegedly provided shelter to the attackers, the commissioner said.</p><p>The main accused, Gururaj Acharya, and another suspect Ashok, who also allegedly sheltered the accused, are absconding. A manhunt has been launched to trace them.</p>.Policeman injured in stone pelting in Sedam taluk.<p>The investigation and arrests were carried out under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Ravi Shankar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (North Sub-Division) Srikanth K.</p><p>The operation was led by Inspector Pramod Kumar P, assisted by PSI Raghavendra Naik, Janardhan Naik, Shashidhar Shetty, ASIs Rajesh Alva, Taranath, Radhakrishna, and staff members Annappa, Umesh Kumar, Thirupati, Ajith Mathew, Ramu K, Karthik, and Vinod.</p><p>Personnel from the CCB unit, SAF team, and dog squad also assisted in tracing and investigating the case.</p>