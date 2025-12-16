Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Three arrested for robbing elderly woman of gold ornaments, cash in Surathkal

The trio had knocked on the door of the woman's house on the pretext of asking drinking water
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 04:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 04:58 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMangalururobbery

Follow us on :

Follow Us