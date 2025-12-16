<p>Mangaluru: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/surathkal">Surathkal </a>police have arrested three persons in connection with the daylight robbery of an 85-year-old woman at her residence at Mukka, Surathkal, earlier this month.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy C H said the arrested are<br>Shine H Putran alias Shayan alias Shine (21) of Goddekopla, Surathkal; Vinod alias Kothi alias Vinod Kumar (33) of Kashi Nagar, Bengaluru; and Girish alias Cycle Giri (28) of Udipalya, Bengaluru South.</p><p>According to the police, the incident occurred on December 3, when the accused knocked on the door of Jalaja (85), wife of late Jinnappa Suvarna, on the pretext of asking drinking water. When she refused to open the door, they forcibly entered the house by removing roof tiles, threatened her in Tulu, tightened a cloth around her neck, and robbed gold ornaments and cash.</p>.Illegal cattle transportation: House and cattle shed seized in Mangaluru.<p>Following the registration of a case under Section 309(6) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police teams analysed CCTV camera footage from in and around the crime scene. Based on the footage and technical inputs, Shine was taken into custody. During interrogation, he revealed the involvement of the other accused and stated that the stolen gold had been sold in Bengaluru.</p><p>The police team subsequently travelled to Bengaluru and arrested Vinod and Girish. The police recovered stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 4.43 lakh, the motorcycle used in the crime, three mobile phones, and Rs 3,000 in cash from the arrested.</p><p>All arrested persons were produced before the court which remanded them in judicial custody.</p><p>The Commissioner said another suspect, Jaison from Karkala, is at large. Of the arrested, Shine has a prior case related to ganja consumption registered at the Surathkal police station. Vinod and Girish are listed as rowdy-sheeters in Bengaluru, with multiple criminal cases registered against them.</p><p>The operation was carried out under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police (North Sub-Division) Shrikant K, by a team led by Inspector of Police Pramod Kumar P, along with PSIs Raghunayak and Raghavendra Naik, ASIs Radhakrishna and Rajesh Alva, and other personnel of the Surathkal police station.</p>