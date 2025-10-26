<p>Udupi: A couple from Brahmavar taluk and their relative woman have reportedly fallen victim to a financial scam involving subsidy loans under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP).</p><p>In a complaint, Sarita Louis said that she along with her husband Desmond Louis were approached by a woman named Kaushalya, introduced to them by Anjalin D’Silva in November 2023, with a promise of arranging a PMEGP subsidy loan. Although the victims initially refused, Kaushalya allegedly persuaded them to agree.</p>.Job scam | Mangaluru doctor gets call to apply to Dubai hospital, defrauded of Rs 4.20 lakh.<p>In the following days, Kaushalya reportedly cited several reasons to demand money from the couple. Acting on her instructions, the victims made multiple payments in cash totaling Rs 80,72,000 to Kaushalya’s account and to several individuals identified as her husband Sandesh, Prakash, Ashish Shetty, Rajendra Baindoor, Geetha, Harini, Navya, Kumar, Malathi, Praveen, Hariprasad, Nagaraj, and Bharati Singh.</p><p>Additionally, the couple were told that a similar PMEGP subsidy loan could be arranged for their relative Anjalin D’Silva. Following these instructions, D’Silva paid another Rs 65,00,000 in cash to the accused individuals.</p><p>The Brahmavar Police have registered a case under Sections 318(2), 318(4), 319, and 190 of BNS. </p>