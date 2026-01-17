Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

Ullal Police arrest man for drug peddling; MDMA worth Rs 65,000 seized

Upon his arrest, the police recovered 13 grams of MDMA, Rs 2,000 in cash, one mobile phone, a weighing scale, and other related items from his possession.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 06:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 06:41 IST
Karnataka NewsDrugsDakshina KannadaMDMA

Follow us on :

Follow Us