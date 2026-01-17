<p>Mangaluru: The Ullal Police arrested a man allegedly involved in drug peddling and registered a case under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ndps-act">NDPS Act</a>. </p><p>The police seized 13 grams of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mdma">MDMA</a>, a banned narcotic substance, worth approximately Rs 65,000, along with cash and other materials.</p><p>Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy said based on credible information, a team of officers and staff from the Ullal Police Station conducted a raid at a public place near Ranipur Ground in Munnur village of Ullal taluk. </p>.ED raids in multiple states in drugs trafficking case.<p>During the operation, the police apprehended Imtiyaz alias Mohammed Imtiyaz (40), a resident of Sajipa Munnur, Nandavara in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.</p><p>The accused was allegedly procuring MDMA and selling it at a high price to his customers, including college students. Upon his arrest, the police recovered 13 grams of MDMA, Rs 2,000 in cash, one mobile phone, a weighing scale, and other related items from his possession.</p><p>A case has been registered under Sections 8(c) and 22(a), 22 (b), 22 (c) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway.</p>