<p>Mangaluru: The 24th vintage classic cars and bikes carnival, organised by the Mangalore Motor Sports Association at Nehru Maidan as part of the Republic Day celebrations, attracted a large number of people on Monday.</p><p>A Mercedes SL 500 Miniature, driven by Dr Shishir Shetty, emerged as the centre of attraction at the carnival. Speaking to DH, Dr Shetty said that the original 1980-model Mercedes Miniature belonged to his uncle Dr B R Shetty.</p><p>“It was made in Germany and is a very limited-edition model. When Dr B R Shetty’s son was young, he used this car. It was later brought to India. We have ensured that all its parts are original. Fortunately, we have a skilled team of mechanics from Wagen Tunen in Mangaluru who help in servicing it,” he said.</p><p>Dr Shetty added that the Mercedes SL 500 Miniature is powered by a 400 cc engine and comes with three gears — first, second and reverse.</p><p>Sandeep Bantwal of Wagen Tunen said, “Missing parts were carefully reconstructed during the restoration process."</p><p>The carnival featured an impressive lineup of vintage vehicles, including a Willys (1958), Mercedes-Benz (1967 and 1970), Ambassador (1962), Standard Herald (1960), Chevrolet Deluxe (1952), VW Beetle (1961), Ford Jeep (1947), Ford (1929), Cadillac (1949) with a 5,400 cc engine and steel body by Fisher, Rolls-Royce (1948) with a 4,250 cc engine and aluminium body, and Bentley (1948) with a 4,250 cc engine and steel body, along with several vintage motorcycles.</p><p>Inaugurating the carnival, District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said that people in Mangaluru have a strong fondness for vintage cars. “Seeing these vehicles brings back fond memories of the past,” he said.</p>